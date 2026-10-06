‘My Choli Became A Six People Panel Discussion’: Kriti Sanon Revisits Raksha Bandhan Ad Row On Kareena Kapoor’s Show; Bebo Reacts | Mirchi Plus/YouTube/X

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon addressed the controversy surrounding her viral Raksha Bandhan advertisement on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s What Women Want Season 6. In the promo for the upcoming season, Kriti opened up about the discussion around her outfit in the ad and revealed that she never imagined her “choli” would become a topic of prime-time news debates.

Speaking to host Kareena, Kriti said, “I couldn’t believe... when my choli had become like a 6 people panel discussion on prime-time news.” Kareena reacted to Kriti’s revelation with a shocked, “I know.”

Earlier, Kriti had responded to the backlash on Instagram, defending the advertisement and questioning the practice of judging women based on their clothes. She had written, “Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, yet a woman’s respect for her culture is still measured by her clothes. Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

Kriti later continued the broader conversation around women, clothing and patriarchy on social media. She reshared a post that read, “Guys, it’s not Men vs Women,” criticising patriarchal and misogynistic attitudes. While she did not directly mention the GIVA ad, the post came amid the ongoing debate over women being judged for their clothing.

On September 27, Kriti also posted about women’s safety and the world daughters deserve. Days later, she shared a post addressing victim-blaming based on clothing, which read, “‘Was it my fault?’ Asked the short skirt. ‘No, it happened to me too,’ replied the Burkha...” These posts did not explicitly reference the advertisement but added to the broader conversation surrounding the backlash she had faced.

From a Rakhi Ad to a Political Debate: When Did Advertising Become a Battlefield for Culture, Identity and Ideology? What started as a festive jewellery advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon has now moved far beyond advertising. @kritisanon @KanganaTeam @mayursejpal @ITC_SaurabhP @CPUatOnePercent The GIVA Raksha Bandhan campaign drew criticism over Kriti’s outfit and the way the festival was portrayed. Kangana Ranaut called the advertisement “intentionally creepy” and questioned why someone would tie a Rakhi while dressed in what she described as a bikini or undergarments. (India Today⁠) Kriti responded by arguing that culture and tradition are not determined by a woman’s neckline, and questioned why women’s clothing continues to be used as a measure of cultural respect. (The Indian Express⁠) The debate then moved into the political space, with Rahul Gandhi also weighing in. Eventually, GIVA withdrew the advertisement, saying it respected Indian culture, traditions and festivals and did not intend to hurt sentiments. (Hindustan Times⁠) For me, the interesting part is not simply whether the advertisement was right or wrong. It is how quickly a piece of commercial communication can become a conversation about religion, women’s choices, culture, politics and identity. Perhaps that is the reality of communication today: once something enters the public domain, the audience decides what conversation it belongs to. Where should we draw the line between cultural sensitivity, personal freedom and political interpretation? #PanaceaPeople #NewsNowNation #PanaceaEdtech #PanaceaSolarPower — Gaurav Virendra Agrawal (@GauravVirendraA) August 26, 2026

How Did Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Advertisement Controversy Start?

The controversy began after GIVA released its Raksha Bandhan ad featuring Kriti Sanon in an Indo-Western outfit, celebrating the festival by tying Rakhi to her brother and pet dog. A section of social media users criticised her outfit as inappropriate for a traditional festival and questioned the ad’s unconventional portrayal of Raksha Bandhan, including the absence of traditional elements and the inclusion of her pet.