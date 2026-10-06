Kareena Kapoor To Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan After 15 Years For King Song Daddy Cool: Report

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan on screen after 15 years. The actress will reportedly make a special appearance in SRK’s upcoming action entertainer King and is set to join the superstar for a song titled Daddy Cool.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kareena will shoot for the special track with Shah Rukh in South Africa later this month. She has reportedly allotted five days for the shoot, which is being planned on a grand scale.

“Daddy Cool is being mounted as a very special song and will bring Shah Rukh and Kareena together in a way audiences haven't seen before. It is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of King, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it memorable,” a source informed the portal.

The song is expected to feature a collaboration between an Indian and an international artist. While details about the international artist and singer are being kept under wraps, the track has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Daddy Cool will also reportedly feature Shah Rukh and Kareena in a never-before-seen avatar. The two actors have previously shared screen space in films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Don, but their appearance together in King is expected to be different from their earlier collaborations.

They were last seen together in Ra.One which released in 2011.

The makers are also reportedly planning to unveil a new asset from King around November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. The announcement or release is expected to add to the anticipation surrounding the action film.

With Kareena joining the cast for a special song, Daddy Cool is already emerging as one of the much-awaited elements of King.

Co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, King is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal.