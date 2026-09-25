‘Deaths Don’t Invoke As Much Outrage As Actress Showing Cleavage’: Kriti Sanon Weighs In On Patriarchy Debate Amid Jamui Case Outrage |

Kriti Sanon has responded to the ongoing debate around women, patriarchy, and the criticism women face for their choices. The actress shared a post on social media addressing the issue, stating that it is not a “Men vs Women” battle but a fight against patriarchal attitudes and those who continue to uphold them. Her post comes amid the ongoing outrage over the Jamui harassment case in Bihar.

Kriti Sanon’s ‘Men Vs Women’ Post Takes Aim At Patriarchy

The post shared by Kriti read, “Guys, it's not Men vs Women.” It further stated, “It's women vs. Patriarchal misogynist men & brainwashed women who think patriarchy is a sanskar.”

Kriti also appeared to show support for a post highlighting the disparity in outrage over crimes against women and criticism of actresses’ appearances. She liked a post shared by Instagram user Sarcastic Mohtarma, which read, “The fact that rape, domestic violence, and dowry deaths do not invoke much outrage in this country as an actress showing cleavage in a festive ad says a lot about our priorities.”

Kriti’s social media activity comes amid the ongoing outrage over the Bihar Jamui case, in which a Class 10 girl and a male classmate were allegedly stopped, assaulted and harassed by a group of youths on September 19. The incident was captured on video and later circulated on social media, prompting police action and arrests. While Kriti did not explicitly mention the Jamui incident, her post and the post she liked have come amid the ongoing discussion around the case.

Television actress Abigail Pande was also seen indirectly calling out the Bihar incident while comparing it with Kriti's advertisement controversy. She penned, "So many rapes happening in our country, yet not even half of the outrage as there was for Kriti Sanon’s outfit for an advertisement. Or is telling a woman what to wear easier than telling men to control themselves?”

Kriti Sanon’s Advertisement Controversy

A few weeks ago, Kriti landed in controversy after her Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA drew criticism on social media. In the ad, Kriti was seen celebrating the festival in a bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and draped skirt, with some users questioning the choice of outfit for a festive campaign. The controversy intensified after Kangana Ranaut criticised the advertisement and questioned Kriti’s attire while tying a rakhi. Kriti later hit back at the criticism, saying that “Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!” GIVA subsequently withdrew the advertisement amid the backlash.