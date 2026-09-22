'Pathetic, Beyond Disgusting': Ayesha Khan Condemns Jamui Harassment Case, Questions Those Who Blame Victims

Dhurandhar’s Ayesha Khan Reacts To Jamui Harassment Case | Photo via Instagram

Actress Ayesha Khan condemned the harassment of a Class 10 student in Bihar’s Jamui, calling the incident “pathetic and beyond disgusting”. The Dhurandhar fame took to Instagram to react to the videos of the incident that surfaced online and questioned the mindset of those who try to justify harassment in the name of culture.

The incident reportedly took place on September 19, when a Class 10 girl and her male friend were returning after attending coaching classes. According to police, the two minors were stopped and allegedly harassed by a group of people. Videos of the incident later surfaced on social media. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Ayesha Khan reacts to Jamui case

Reacting to the visuals, Ayesha spoke about the fear and humiliation faced by the girl and criticised those who stood around and recorded the incident.

She wrote, “I genuinely feel sick watching what happened in Bihar. Imagine being surrounded, terrified and humiliated while people stand around watching and recording you.”

The actor also rejected attempts to frame such incidents as a matter of morality or culture. She said, “Stop calling this morality. Stop hiding harassment behind ‘culture’. This is pathetic and beyond disgusting,”

In another Instagram story, Ayesha questioned the idea of “moral policing” and asked who gives anyone the right to harass a woman. She also criticised bystanders for recording the incident instead of helping the girl.

The actor further spoke against victim-blaming, pointing out how women are often told to change their clothes, avoid certain places or not step out at particular times instead of focusing on those accused of harassment. She called for measures that make perpetrators fear consequences rather than restrictions being placed on women.

What happened in Jamui?

According to reports, the incident occurred on the evening of September 19 in Jamui. The two Class 10 students had gone to a scenic area after their coaching classes and were later intercepted while returning. Police said a group allegedly stopped and harassed the teenagers, with the incident being recorded and subsequently circulated online.

An FIR has been registered and a Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the case. Three people had been arrested by September 21, while police were continuing efforts to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects. Reports said around seven people had been identified in connection with the incident.

In the latest development on Tuesday, September 22, Nandan Yadav, identified by police as the main accused, was injured in a police encounter. According to police, he suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was subsequently taken to hospital. His arrest, along with another accused, took the total number of arrests in the case to five, according to The New Indian Express.

The circulation of videos showing the alleged harassment has also led authorities to take action against social media accounts sharing footage that could identify the minor victims