‘Hierarchy’ and 4 other Korean Dramas Releasing In June 2024

May was an interesting month for fans of K-dramas with The Atypical Family, Crash, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, and Uncle Samsik among others keeping them hooked with interesting narratives. June, too, promises an exciting lineup for Korean drama enthusiasts, with a fresh batch of series set to captivate viewers with their unique plots, star-studded casts, and high production values.

Whether you're a fan of heartwarming romances, gripping thrillers, or intricate historical sagas, this month's releases have something for everyone. Get ready to update your watchlist and dive into the latest wave of K-drama magic!



The Player 2: Master of Swindlers – June 3

Song Seung-heon returns as charming con artiste Kang Ha-ri. Joining him in his new mission of taking down the wealthy corrupt villains are Im Byeong Min (Lee Si Eon), Cha Je I (Jang Gyu Ri), and Do Jin Ung (Tae Won Seok) scamming the uber rich. The group uses their skills to steal money from these chaebols as a way of serving justice for their wrong-doings. Promising an action-packed ride with several plot twists, the K-drama is one of the most anticipated sequels. However, Krystal Jung, one of the main cast members from the first season will not be returning for the sequel.

Where to Watch: Viki Rakuten

Hierarchy – June 7

Established by South Korea's leading conglomerate, the Jooshin Group, the K-drama is set in the Jooshin High School – an elite institution where students are selected from birth. With the admission open only for a select richie rich children, Kang Ha (Lee Chae-min), hailing from an ordinary family, transfers to the school. The plot follows Ha, as he navigates love, friendship, secrets, and revenge in his new school. While the trailer does give vibes of other teen-centric K-dramas like Revenge of Others, Tempted, Heirs, and more, Hierarchy will offer a fresh take on the genre with its captivating plot.

Where to Watch: Netflix

My Sweet Mobster – June 12

Formerly a convict, Seo Ji-hwan (Um Tae-goo) has overcome his challenges and become a successful CEO. But, his traumatic past makes him hesitant to embrace life's joys and falling in love. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he meets Go Eun-ha (Han Sun-hwa), his childhood friend and a popular children's content creator. Eun-ha plans to help Ji-hwan live a happy life. As the narrative progresses, love begins to bloom between them. All is hunky-dory till the villain, Prosecutor Jang Hyeon-U (Kwon Yool), an obsessed fan of Eun-ha, arrives. There’s romance, lots of fun moments, and a fight between the two handsome hunks for the sweet Eun-ha’s attention.

Where to Watch: Viki Rakuten

Miss Day and Night – June 15

This fun K-drama revolves around 20-something Lee Mi-jin (Jung Eun-ji) who has trouble finding a job. One day, she miraculously finds herself in the body of a 50-year-old Lim Soon (played by Lee Jung-eun). But, in the night, she turns back into her young self. She turns this misfortune into an opportunity and takes up a day job as an intern with prosecutor Kye Ji-woong (Choi Jin-hyuk). Her life becomes complicated when Ji-woong meets her one night and the two form an unlikely friendship.

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Whirlwind – June 28

Park Dong-ho (Sol Kyung-gu) is the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea. He is convinced that the President is corrupt and leaves no-stone-unturned to grab his chair – even if it means assassinating the President. Thwarting his plans of taking the President’s place is Jeong Su-jin (Kim Hee-ae) Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs. As the name suggests, this political thriller promises a whirlwind ride.

Where to Watch: Netflix