Konkona Sen Sharma to direct web show on life of Kolkata's 'Queen of Cabaret' Arati Das

Mumbai: Actress-filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma will trace the life of Arati Das, who was dubbed Queen of Cabaret in Kolkata, with in next directorial project.

Konkona will be helming a web show based on the life of Arati, better known as Miss Shefali. The series will chronicle her life, as well as the political environment of West Bengal in the sixties and seventies through its narrative of her life's journey.

"The whole era of post-partition and pre-liberalisation fascinated me. Since I am from Kolkata, I have been aware of the subject and her unique story. It's about the fascinating life of this female protagonist who decided to live life on her own terms, it's extremely interesting, and right up my alley. That is why I decided to make this series," Konkona said.