Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol CONFIRMS He Will Star In Aryan Khan's Debut Directorial

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had said in an interview that though his son Aryan Khan is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
article-image

Actor Bobby Deol in the second episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan Season 8' confirmed that he will be starring in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut directorial show.

Bobby graced the 'Koffee' couch with his brother and actor Sunny Deol.

During a conversation with KJo, Bobby revealed that he has a "relationship" with SRK's production house Red Chillies Productions.

He said, "I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies. First I did Class of 83', now Aryan's show and then I also did 'Love Hostel'. I think they've always given me good stuff."

Earlier in December 2022, Aryan revealed that he has wrapped up the writing of his debut directorial project which he will also be directing.

Details about Aryan's directorial debut show are still awaited. Reportedly, the show has been titled 'Stardom'.

However, an official announcement regarding the star cast of the show from the makers is still awaited.

Previously, in 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions. On 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor.

Shah Rukh said though his son is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor.

"He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said.

Meanwhile, talking about Bobby Deol's upcoming projects, he will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

