Jawan Extended Cut Lands On Netflix: Shah Rukh Khan Presents Sweet Return Gift To Fans As He Turns 58

As the clock struck midnight, Shah Rukh Khan fans across the world were in for a surprise as King Khan announced the arrival of his biggest blockbuster Jawan on Netflix on the occasion of his birthday, which falls on November 2.

Expected to carry an extended version of the film, Netflix India uploaded a video on their social media accounts where SRK in his Jawan character is plotting with his team to drop a surprise bomb for his fans. Surely, this is a sweet surprise indeed.

Check out how the 58-year old actor held Netflix as hostage below:

In the video, SRK can be seen holding Netflix at ransom, coercing them to drop Jawan on the platform within two minutes, else he will cause destruction. Netflix complies but SRK still has another shocker in store. When an explosion in the Netflix control center drops a birthday wish instead, SRK is seen having his piece of cake while everyone else sings for him.

What is surprising to note that this might be a rare instance where an Indian film has been dropped on the platform as per Indian timings. Usually, a new title begins streaming on Netflix at 12:30 IST, in accordance with the US schedule.

But, clearly, when it comes to King Khan, an exception is always welcome..

This surely comes across as the best return gift for fans from the actor, who has been unconditionally loved for decades by fans from across the world and across all age groups.

ABOUT JAWAN

Jawan's extended cut runs for a duration of 2 hours and 50 minutes. The film will premiere on the platform in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,

Directed by Atlee, Jawan revolves around Azad Rathore (SRK), a jailer who transforms into a vigilante and assembles a team of six women convicts to combat corruption while addressing socio-political issues.

He is also on a quest to find his presumed-dead father Vikram Rathore (Khan in a double role). Nayanthara plays Narmada Rai, a cop who must stop Azad and his gang, while Vijay Sethupathi portrays Azad's nemesis Kali Gaikwad wife. Deepika Padukone stars as Aishwarya, wife to Vikram and mother to Azad.

The film also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureshi, Eijaz Khan and Sunil Grover among others. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.