Know why Akshay Kumar choose to back Durgavati

Akshay Kumar has been producing his films for a long time now. However, it may be for the first time that he is going to play role on only producer in Durgavati ,which will star Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

There has been a buzz that this film be a remake of South film Bhaagmathie. However there is no confirmation on it. Talking backing this film ,Akshay says," I really liked this script ,it is a scary thriller which we have never seen before. I thought Bhumi would be the good choice ,when I asked her ,she agreed to do it immediately and then we signed her."

Akshay also reveals that he doesn't mind playing the role of a producer if he finds a good stories which he can back.

Durgavati is directed by Ashok and it is shared to go on floor in January ,2020. Bhumi has two films Bhoot Part One,Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakate Sitare ,which are ready to release next year .