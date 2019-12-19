King Khan: Despite no films in 2019, Shah Rukh bags sixth position on Forbes Celebrity 100 List

Bollywood’s King – Shah Rukh Khan has certainly left fans disappointed with no releases this year. The actor, whose career graph has been inscribed with a downward stream since 2015, with back to back flops, went on a sabbatical in 2019. His last flick Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, tanked at the box office, which was the final blow to Khan’s image as an actor.

However, Shah Rukh did treat his fans by appearing on David Letterman’s show that aired on Netflix. Giving an insight about his daily routine and showing his witty side, Khan won hearts all over again, even from those who didn’t admire him. At the end of the day, even the most critical person agreed that he is eternally relatable.

The 2019 Forbes Celebrity 100 List revealed celebs across films, sports, and culinary fields that saw some fresh faces to unexpected rankings. Shah Rukh with no film released in 2019, managed to bag the sixth position. Despite earning 27 percent less than last year, with Rs 124.38 crore, entered the top ten list.

Even though he did not feature onscreen, Khan lent his voice for big budget Disney film The Lion King’s reboot and also The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulqueer Salmaan. The actor also runs a production house called Red Chillies Entertainment, and has invested in several other businesses that have generated good returns thanks to his goodwill in the market.

SRK does intend to come back onscreen soon enough, and is in talks with renowned directors before his signs the dotted line.