e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra: Places of religious worship to reopen for devotees from October 7Maharashtra to reopen schools from October 4, informs minister Varsha Gaikwad
Advertisement

Entertainment

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:42 PM IST

Khalid Abdalla to play Princess Diana's alleged boyfriend in new season of 'The Crown'

Also, Salim Daw will be seen essaying the role of Dodi's father, billionaire and former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed
ANI
Advertisement

Washington: Actor Khalid Abdalla has bagged a key role in the fifth season of Netflix's hit series 'The Crown'. According to Variety, the makers have cast Khalid as Dodi Fayed, who was Princess Diana's alleged boyfriend at the time of her death.

Also, Salim Daw will be seen essaying the role of Dodi's father, billionaire and former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed.

For the unversed, Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki has replaced British star, Emma Corrin, as Diana in the upcoming season of the Emmy-winning show.

Reportedly, Diana became romantically involved with Dodi in the summer of 1997. Their brief union caused a paparazzi frenzy that ended only when they both died in a tragic car crash in Paris just a few months later.

ALSO READ

Spencer: Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana biopic to release on November 5

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:42 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal