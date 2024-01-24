Kewal Garg Strikes Again With Sriram Raghavan's Directorial 'Merry Christmas'

Garg, a businessman and producer associated with Matchbox Pictures Pvt Ltd, has made a remarkable mark through his noteworthy contributions to the film industry. His journey commenced with the Bollywood film 'Main Krishna Hun,' featuring Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan. Known for the critical and commercial success of 'Andhadhun' (2018), Kewal solidified his position as one of the incredible producers in the industry.

Hailing from Punjab, Kewal Garg also produced the Netflix film 'Monica O My Darling', featuring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. As a producer, he has primarily produced many films, in which he was personally involved at every level.

According to him, "Making a film involves a lot of planning. The most important task is to build a good team that can understand your vision and the director's vision." Crediting his success to hard work, destiny and pure intentions, the producer has maintained a perfect balance in his personal and professional life. Now that he has established his name, Garg is hitting the headlines for his latest release 'Merry Christmas' starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

In addition, he is also producing 'Pine Cone,' directed by Onir. When asked to spill the beans about 'Merry Christmas,' Kewal Garg revealed, "It is a murder mystery thriller directed by the supremely talented Sriram Raghavan. The film has a perfect blend of thrills and suspense keeping the audience glued to their seats," he asserted.

All in all, with a decade of experience in the film industry, Kewal Garg has come a long way. With the release of 'Merry Christmas,' we hope that the film turns out to be a cinematic spectacle and a box office success.

Expressing his joy in collaborating with Tips for 'Merry Christmas,' Garg said, “We have collaboratively created a fantastic film together. I would like to extend my gratitude to Sanjay Routray and Anis Vikramaditya of Matchbox Pictures Pvt Ltd, and Ramesh Taurani of Tips. I believe that our audience will enjoy watching it as much as the teams from Matchbox and Tips enjoyed making it," he concluded.