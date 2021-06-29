Keanu Reeves-starrer 'John Wick: Chapter 4' commences production

Los Angeles: The much-awaited fourth instalment of Keanu Reeves-fronted franchise "John Wick" has officially started production. The announcement was made by Hollywood studio Lionsgate in a post on Twitter on Monday.

"Anybody got a pencil sharpener? 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is now in production," read the post from the studio's official handle.

Reeves and filmmaker Chad Stahelski are returning for the new movie in the action franchise after collaborating on three earlier parts. The Hollywood star, who is returning to play the titular assassin, is joined by Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard and Hiroyuki Sanada in the latest instalment.

Anderson also took to social media to announce the production start of the film. "So it begins... Swipe right to see a sneak peek of Keanu and I training! @lionsgate @thunderroadpictures #JW4 #Summer2022" he wrote on Instagram.