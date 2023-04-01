Kay Kay Menon as Sherlock Holmes, Ranvir Shorey as Watson in BBC's Indian adaptation?

Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey | Photo File

BBC Studios is all set to add another Indian adaptation to their successful list of shows with the green light for a local version of Sherlock Holmes.

The adaptation is set to be contextualized in an Indian setting, with the lead role of Sherlock Holmes being played by the highly-acclaimed actor Kay Kay Menon, and his trusty partner Dr John Watson being portrayed by the versatile actor Ranvir Shorey.

Report from peepingmoon states that the show is set to begin production in April in Kolkata, with director Srijit Mukherji at the helm. This comes as no surprise, as Mukherji has been making a name for himself with his recent directorial ventures, including the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga and the upcoming Taapsee Pannu-starrer Shabaash Mithu.

About the detective series, Sherlock

Sherlock, originally based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's detective stories, was adapted into a hit show by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, featuring the talented Benedict Cumberbatch as the lead. The show received widespread critical acclaim and a massive global fan following.

The announcement of the Sherlock Holmes adaptation marks the sixth successful BBC Studios show to be adapted in India. Other adaptations include Criminal Justice, which starred the brilliant Pankaj Tripathi, Luther, which features Ajay Devgn, and The Night Manager, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey's professional front

Kay Kay Menon, who has proven himself to be one of the finest actors in the industry, was last seen in Farzi alongside Shahid Kapoor, while Ranvir Shorey received rave reviews for his performance in the popular series Tabbar.

With a stellar cast, a talented director, and an iconic character at its core, the Indian adaptation of Sherlock Holmes is sure to be a resounding success, and fans can't wait to see what the creators have in store