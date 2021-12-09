Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share mesmerising wedding photos, say 'only love and gratitude in our hearts'; see pics

Newly wed Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Thursday shared mesmerising photos from their intimate wedding which took place today in Rajasthan.

Sharing pictures on their official Instagram accounts, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wrote, 'Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.'

Few hours before, pictures from their intimate wedding had surfaced on social media.

The pictures leaked online showed the bride in a red lehnga and a groom in an ivory sherwani wearing garlands. The speculation, and indeed the assumption, was that it was Katrina and Vicky.

The other pictures that leaked from the wedding showed guests hanging out in the balcony of the heritage property.

The wedding rituals, according to reports circulating online, got over around 5.30 PM at the posh Six Senses Fort Barwara, a Fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan and about 120kms from Jaipur.

Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, have been dating for more than a year without much details available to the media, much like their high profile wedding.

The big fat wedding of B-town was constantly in news, sparking media attention and even memes around the couple's three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights and streaming rights for huge amounts.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:03 PM IST