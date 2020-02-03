Kate Middleton repeats her 2012 Alexander McQueen gown at the 2020 BAFTAs

The 73rd BAFTA awards that took place on Sunday in London, saw celebs and eminent personalities dazzle on the red carpet. Besides celebs who arrived to either present the award, or were nominated in several categories, it was the royal couple’s attendance that stole limelight.
The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton marked her presence with her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Keeping up with the dress code for this year, “sustainable fashion", Kate repeated her Alexander McQueen white and gold gown from a state dinner in Malaysia back in 2012. She paired her outfit with gold Jimmy Choo pumps, floral designed jewellery and a gold clutch.
According to a report by Business Insider attendees had been asked to rent clothes, buy a vintage ensemble, or re-wear something they already own.
Prince William, is currently serving as the BAFTA president, presented the Fellowship Award to film producer Kathleen Kennedy at this year’s ceremony.
'1917' the Sam Mendes' World War I epic dominated the BAFTA awards night. The film received seven awards including the best film, best director and best cinematography at the Royal Albert Hall.
'Joker' came away with three wins, including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the British Academy's inaugural casting award. Renee Zellweger won the best actress, meanwhile Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and Laura Dern received the best-supporting actress for 'Marriage Story'.
