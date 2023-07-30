Karisma Kapoor Recreates Dil To Pagal Hai Shopping Scene On India’s Best Dancer 3

Karisma Kapoor | Pic: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor

Reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 3 is filled with scintillating performances and heartwarming moments. Upping the ante in the ‘Andaaz Undekha’ special, the contestants will showcase their exceptional moves like never before, using a prop in their dance routines to impress the esteemed judges, Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur. Bollywood diva – Karisma Kapoor and renowned choreographer, Marzi Pestonji, will be part of the episodes as guest judges, while music sensation, Harrdy Sandhu, will make a special appearance to promote his latest chartbuster Psycho.

Fondly recalling the good old days, Sonali and Karisma will reminisce about their shooting experience from the film Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Karisma will share amusing stories about Sonali and her camaraderie. “We really miss the days of Hum Saath-Saath Hain; there are so many good memories associated with it. So, Sonali was very quiet, and I was the talkative one on set.”

Karisma further recalls, “Sonali elegantly used to sit quietly with her book, while Tabu and I always used to wonder, ‘What is she reading? Why is she not talking to us? What is there in that book?’. While Tabu and I used to discuss films and which song we were about to shoot, etc., Sonali used to be in the corner lost in her books. We used to go and ask her to come have lunch with us and she used to say, ‘I’m vegetarian so I only have a salad and I used to be like, ‘Fine but aa jao salad lekar’.”

Sonali adds, “Hum Saath-Saath Hain was an amazing journey and we were so many of us who used to always be together like a big family. One of the best memories for me was sitting together and eating food. Karisma was always the naughty one. I remember during the song ABCD I Love You, Karisma was not there for all the scenes, so we used to miss her, as most times, all of us used to be together. It was a joy to work on that film.”

The excitement will reach newer heights when contestant Aniket Chauhan will recreate the iconic shopping scene from Dil To Pagal Hai onstage. His flawless portrayal of Rahul and hilarious take on the scene along with Karisma and the show’s host Jay Bhanushali donning the director's hat, will leave the audience in splits.

The show will air tonight on Sony TV.