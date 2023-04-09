Kareena Kapoor Khan shares photos of her CUTE Easter bunnies, fans say ‘Nazar na lage’

Kareena Kapoor Khan | Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a doting mother, and she has always kept her fans updated with glimpses of her personal life. Recently, the actress shared pictures of her Easter celebration with her family on social media.

Kareena, who is often seen celebrating various occasions with her family, shared pictures of her two sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan, along with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan, and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. It appeared like Bebo and Saif had also invited their friends and family members for lunch on this occasion.

Kareena Kapoor shares photos from the celebration

In the pictures, Taimur can be seen sporting an adorable Easter bunny cap and flashing his signature cute smile, while Jeh and Inaaya were seen wearing similar caps in another candid picture. Saif, Taimur and Kiaan were also twinning in white and matching caps. Kareena captioned the post, "My Easter Bunnies. Happy Easter Lovely People. Treasure Hunt! Please keep it on always…”

Fans couldn't help but gush over the adorable pictures, with many dropping red heart emojis in the comments section. One fan called them ‘Cutie Pie’, while another wrote, "So so cute."

A third user wrote, “Mashallah nazar na lge Kisi ki.”

have a look at their photos attached below:

Kareena's work front

On the work front, Kareena recently returned from South Africa and started shooting for The Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

She also has Hansal Mehta's untitled next and Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the pipeline. Despite her busy schedule, Kareena always makes time for her family and loves sharing their precious moments with her.