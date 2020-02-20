Karanvir Bohra spills the beans on popular TV show 'Shararat' reboot for digital space

While actor Karanvir Bohar started his acting career as child artist with the 1990 film Tejaa, he first played the lead role in Ronnie Screwvala's television show Shararat. In the show centered around three women who had magical powers, Karanvir Bohra played Dhruv. The show aired in the early 2000s.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama , Karanvir Bohar spoke about his plan for a reboot of Shararat. "I have been thinking about that.Once Yatra kicks start, I will get Shararat on digital. If I do not get the rights, then maybe a make a different show with the same cast," said Karanvir Bohra who now owns the production house named ‘Belvie Productions’.

Shararat was a fantasy sitcom that featured popular actors like Shruti Seth, Farida Jalal, Mahesh Thakur, Simple Kaul, Daisy Irani, and several others.

Meanwhile, Karanvir Bohra is currently working new travel web series titled Yatra. Karanvir will be visiting places in India along with wife Teejay Sidhu and their twins.

This will be the first-ever production under Karanvir & Teejay’s production house ‘Belvie Productions’ named are their children – Bella and Vienna. This travel web series will be shot in February and will release shortly on Twin Baby Diaries, the official YouTube channel of twin baby girls, Bella and Vienna.

This article is originally published by Bollywood Hungama