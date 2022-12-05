Karan Tacker expresses gratitude to IPS Amit Lodha after Khakee: The Bihar Chapter releases

Karan Tacker with IPS Amit Lodha | Instagram

Actor Karan Tacker has penned a heartfelt note of gratitude for real IPS Amit Lodha, amidst the roaring response to his web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

The show is being praised across all quarters for the apt and realistic portrayal of a police officer.

Tracing the story of a young, earnest and dutiful police officer, Karan Tacker's character is based on the real life of IPS Amit Lodha. Expressing gratitude towards the inspirational story and the guidance and support he received to play his part, the actor wrote "I wanna take this moment to thank the man who made it possible. Had it not been for his struggles, we would have not had a show to make. IPS Amit Lodha, thank you for your efforts, for the life you lived, that I got to emulate your life on celluloid. I’m forced indebted to you sir, not only as an actor but also as citizen, who feels safe and secure because of men and women like you in uniform. Jai Hind."

Karan displayed his commitment and dedication to his craft by transforming himself mentally as well as physically to fit into the role. From gaining weight and sporting a moustache, to learning and acing the mannerisms of a police office, Karan left no stone unturned to slip into the skin of his character.

Set in Bihar, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is a crime drama tracing the world of crime based on true events from the first half of 2000s. Portraying the cop v/s gangster tiff, the show features Karan as the police officer while Avinash Tiwary plays the gangster.