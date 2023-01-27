Karan Johar gifts Indian Idol Season 13 contestant Shivam the iconic ‘cool chain’ from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The much-loved singing reality show, Indian Idol – Season 13 will be ‘Celebrating Dharma’ in the presence of ace director Karan Johar coming weekend. While KJo will enjoy all the performances put forward by the Top 8 contestants, he will also share lesser-known trivia from some of his most cult films and songs.

One such interesting incident that Karan Johar talks about was the time he was supposed to make Shahrukh Khan look ‘cool’ in the movie Kuch Kuch Hota hai and as an element, he gave him a chain to wear which eventually went on to become a fashion icon among the masses. And what’s more is that he will be seen gifting the iconic chain to Shivam on the show!

Shivam Singh from Vadodara will be seen giving a stunning performance on the songs ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana’ from the 1998 film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘You are My Soniya’ from the 2001 film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.’ After watching his act, Karan reveals what Bollywood’s ‘dhak-dhak’ girl Madhuri Dixit (who was also a guest on the show previously) had to say about everyone’s favourite ‘Papa Shivam.’

A still from the show |

Karan Johar shares, “Shivam, do you know that Madhuri and I are very close friends. She knew that I was coming on Indian Idol 13. She called me and said something on the lines of, “mein bahaut lambi zindagi jeena chahati hu, maine kasam de hi di hai lekin yeh aap baat zaroor kayam rakhe ke Shivam ka, ‘cool factor’ jo hai na wo cool hi rahe.” Today, I’m seeing that your ‘daddy vibe’ and ‘uncle vibe’ has turned into a ‘cool rockstar’ attire! It’s a very cool combination.”

To this, Shivam Singh thanks Karan Johar and says, “Today is a very special day and the fact that Madhuri Ji specially told you about me, I feel humbled!” Continuing the banter, Karan mentions how Madhuri had shared a video of him where she urges Shivam to be the ‘cool rockstar’ that he is. And for Shivam, the cherry on the cake was then receiving the cool chain from Karan Johar.

