Kannada Actor Shiva Rajkumar Declines Dy CM DK Shivakumar's Offer To Contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |

Kannada film actor Shiva Rajkumar, who was offered a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, has declined the same citing that there are people in the political arena who are doing good work and that he would rather just act.

Speaking at the 'Eidiga' community convention in Bengaluru on Sunday, Shivakumar said that he has urged Shiva Rajkumar to contest from "any constituency" in the Lok Sabha.

"I have asked Shivraj Kumar to contest from any constituency in Lok Sabha in Karnataka as it is a great opportunity for anyone to enter the Lok Sabha," he said.

Shiva Rajkumar, the son of legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, has very close relations with the Congress Party. However, he politely declined the offer and explained, "The gift my father gave was to put on colours and act and impress you all. That's where my line ends. I'll stay with you and act. There are people specifically for politics who are doing good work."

Notably, Shiv Rajkumar's brother-in-law Madhu Bangarappa is serving as the Education Minister of Karnataka. The Kannada superstar's wife, Geeta Shiv Rajkumar also joined the Congress party before the Assembly elections in April this year.

The actor asserted that his wife has her political aspirations, and also mentioned that neither she nor his brother-in-law had encouraged him to enter politics.

Meanwhile, Shiva Rajkumar is currently busy with many projects and has several movies under his belt. The actor was last seen in Ghost, which was released in October. Directed by M. G. Srinivas, it also featured Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois.

Shiva Rajkumar will next be seen in Captain Miller starring Dhanush. It is directed by Arun Matheswaran.