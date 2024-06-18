Kangana Ranaut Gifts Luxurious House To Newly-Married Cousin In Chandigarh: 'Whatever Little We Have...'

Actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut's cousin, Varun Ranaut, recently tied the knot with Anjali Ranaut. The actress made headlines for her generous gift to the newlyweds, as she purchased a luxurious house for them in Chandigarh.

Varun shared the photos on his Instagram and wrote, "Apno ke sath naye gahr me nai shuruwat @kanganaranaut apke anne se ghar ki and function ki shan or badh gai. Itne sunder ghar. Apke pyar and ashirwad ke liye bahut dhanyawad love Varun and Seema."

Check out the photos:

Earlier, Varun shared a note on his Instagram story, thanking Kangana, which read, “Thank you Didi @kanganaranaut…Chandigarh is home now.” She then shared a screenshot of her sister Rangoli's Instagram story as well which read, “Dear sister @kanganranaut…you always tap into our dreams and make them true…Thank you so much for everything (heart and two smiling emojis).”

Reposting it, Kangana wrote, “Gurunanak Dev ji said whatever little we have we must share, he said we always feel we don't have enough yet we must share and I feel there is no bigger joy than that…thank you for always sharing everything of yours with me as well (smiling, folded hands and bouquet emojis).”

Anjali Ranaut also shared photos from the Grih Pravesh and wrote, “Entering our new home with the blessings of Ganpati ji. This lovely home is blessing and love from a sister to brother. All thanks to one and only, kind, humble and brave soul, @kanganaranaut. Special thanks to @rangoli_r_chandel who lead our way, who did all work and our saviour. May God bless us all with unity understanding and love."

On the work front, Kangana will be seen next in Emergency.