Kangana Ranaut Calls Naseeruddin Shah 'Lombdi' After Piyush Mishra Criticises His 'Dog' Remark: 'Khaate Iss Desh Ka, Ladte Padosi Desh Ke Liye'

Kangana Ranaut Slams Naseeruddin Shah | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah over his silence on the ongoing Jharkhand students’ protest, after actor Piyush Mishra questioned him about his earlier remarks on celebrities not speaking up during the CJP protests. Piyush addressed Shah, recalling his criticism of celebrities who remained silent during the Cockroach Janta Party protest. Naseeruddin had earlier compared the industry to "a dog with a bone in its mouth that cannot bark."

Kangana Ranaut Slams Naseeruddin Shah

On Tuesday, August 11, Kangana shared a strongly worded message aimed at Shah. She wrote that everyone is loyal to someone, but said she takes pride in standing by the country whose food she eats and fighting for it.

Taking a direct swipe at Shah, Kangana wrote, "Nasir Saab khaate toh iss desh ka hain lekin ladte padosi desh ke liye hain. P.s In today's time, it's a compliment for humans to be called a dog because loyalty and cuteness is so rare. Rather be a dog than a lomdi like Nasiruddin."

What Naseeruddin Shah Said

Speaking about the silence of celebrities on the protests of the Cockroach Janta Party, Naseeruddin told The Wire, "Celebrities will speak when their conscience tells them to do so. There's a saying that a dog with a bone in its mouth cannot bark. As soon as the bone falls from its mouth or its teeth break, then it will bark."

Legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah shares a video, fuming about the way youth were beaten up yesterday in Delhi. He reminds the government, “Sab yaad rakha jayega”



Thank you sir for your voice and solidarity 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pDmp2G4U3R — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) July 21, 2026

The protests in Jharkhand began on July 25, with hundreds of students and government job aspirants taking to the streets against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto has also been on a nine-day hunger strike, demanding action over the alleged irregularities in the state’s recruitment examinations.