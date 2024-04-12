Kamal Sadanah Reveals Living In Same House Where His Father Killed Mother, Sister: 'I Was Also Shot, Had Bullet Go From One Side Of Neck'

Kamal Sadanah, who made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Bekhudi alongside Kajol, recently, in an interview, opened up about the time his father, producer Brij Sadanah, shot his mother Sayeeda Khan, sister Namrata and himself on his 20th birthday.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Kamal said that his father was drunk when he shot everybody. Recalling the same, he said it was a bad incident that happened, but it did not mean that his entire childhood or his family in their entirety were bad people or that his father was a bad person.

"Kamal recalled the events of that day and said that he carried my mother and my sister to the hospital while they were bleeding and at that time I didn’t realise that I was also shot. The hospital didn’t have enough beds so my friend took me to another hospital. I just told the doctor that you keep my mother and sister alive. I was also trying to check on my father," he added.

Further, he revealed that he was also shot and had to undergo surgery. Later, when his eyes opened, he was taken home, and he had his whole family lying as a body in front of his eyes.

Kamal added that he continues to live in the same house where the tragic incident took place.

On the work front, Kamal was last seen in Pippa (2023), where he played the role of Sam Manekshaw.