Kamal Haasan's condition stable, says Chennai hospital after actor-turned politican tests positive for COVID-19

Southern superstar and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan on Monday tested positive for Covid-19. The actor turned politician has been admitted to the Shri Ramchandra Medical Centre in Chennai.

In a statement in the evening, the medical centre said that the actor's condition is stable.

The actor-turned-politician, in a tweet, said: Please remind yourself that Covid-19 is not over yet and be careful."

Haasan said that he had a mild cough on returning back from Chicago where he had gone to launch his new Khadi line of clothes.

During his visit, Haasan had on November 15 held discussions with his North America-based supporters who apprised him on their initiatives so far and future plans. The MNM chief congratulated them for their support to their motherland, despite being in a foreign country for work. Haasan returned home days ago.

Condition of actor Kamal Haasan is stable, says Chennai's Shri Ramchandra Medical Centre where he is admitted — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

The MNM chief, ahead of his foreign trip, had also visited flood-hit areas here and distributed welfare assistance on behalf of his party to the affected people.

On November 20, Haasan, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on withdrawal of farm laws, had said MNM's staunch opposition to such legislations and his party leaders' protest against it in Delhi were 'historic moments of pride.' The 67-year old actor-politician, who celebrated his birthday on November 7, continues to be involved in film making and television shows as well.

A Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, the upcoming action flick 'Vikram' and the long awaited 'Indian-2' are the movies he is currently engaged with. Also, he is the 'Bigg Boss' show (Tamil season 5) host in Star Vijay television channel.

He had faced a drubbing in the assembly elections as well as in the recent rural body elections. Several senior leaders of the party has quit the MNM of late.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 08:00 PM IST