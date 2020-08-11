Kalakari Film Fest: Virtual event to promote Indian artists, filmmakers internationally

Kalakari film fest is organizing a virtual event, which will promote Indian artists and filmmakers on international level amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Main motive of Kalakari Film Fest is to promote the 'Kalakari' artists of India to international level. It is a non-profit organization.

Rishi Nikam, founder of Kalakari Film Fest says:

We have great artists in India who need some helping hand to grow.

In this film fest we have received 500+ international short films and 400+ Indian short films from the United Kingdom, Italy, India, Germany and many more. Therefore, here's a chance for all the Indian artists across the country to showcase their talent on international websites with the view of Indian film directors. We are getting short film directors around the world, short film makers, sketching artists and paint artists.

Categories:

· Best short film of fest

· Best fiction

· Best horror

· Best story

· Best documentary

· Best thriller

· Best artwork (sketch painting etc)

· Best Cinematography

Our Jury Members are Lea Borniotto and Vera Borniotto from GENOVA ITALY, an International Award winners in many countries , and Rishi Nikam from India, founder of kalakari film fest & and International and National Awards holder.

The last date of submission is 12th of August, submission is fully free for Indian artists and filmmakers. The Online Award Ceremony is going to be held on 24th and 25th of August.

All film makers from India will get a free gift hamper including t-shirt. And winners of every category will get showcased on international websites and film will send to international short film directors and artists will get awards and certified through post and if the jury loves the work of the artist, he/she will get to work with jury members on short films.

It is an honor to work with professionals of your high caliber whose hard work and dedication produce superb results.