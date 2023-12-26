Kailash Kher Opens Up In The Filmy Charcha's Interview On Controversies In Singer's Life

In an exclusive interview with The Filmy Charcha , renowned singer Kailash Kher delved into the topic of controversies in the life of a singer, drawing parallels with the experiences faced by actors in the entertainment industry. When asked about the role controversies play in a singer's life, Kher responded thoughtfully, "Dekhiye Virodabhashi jeevan toh hota hi hai samanya taur se" – highlighting the inevitability of encountering opposition in one's journey.

Kailash Kher emphasized the commonality of experiencing a life filled with conflicting opinions, whether it be by expressing one's views globally or within the confines of one's home. He acknowledged the diversity of thoughts and opinions, asserting, "Kyuki aap ek vichaar fenke iss prithvi par ya fir apne ghar mein bhi, zaroori nahi ke aapke parivar ke sadasya bhi usse sehmat ho." Here, the singer recognized that even within the family, unanimity on every thought is not guaranteed.

The singer further elaborated on the inherent nature of differing perspectives, stating, "Vichaaro ka alag alag hona, bhinn-bhinn hona ye thik hai." Kher's acceptance of the varied nature of thoughts reflected a mature understanding of the diversity that shapes human interactions and relationships. According to him, the world thrives on the multitude of opinions and perspectives that individuals bring to the table.

He went on to express, "Vichaaro mein hi toh duniya basi hai," underlining the significance of thoughts in shaping the world we live in. Kailash Kher's perspective suggests that the richness of human experience lies in the diversity of ideas and viewpoints that contribute to the vibrant tapestry of our global society.

In conclusion, Kher shared a profound insight into the role of controversies in the lives of singers and individuals in general. "Bass ye hai ki sabke apne apne udgaar hai sabke apne apne vichaar hai lekin jinke acche sanskar hai vo jaante hai itihaas banane ke liye unke naam ki charcha hoti hai, unke kaam ki charcha hoti hai." Here, the singer highlighted the importance of ethical conduct and good values, asserting that those with virtuous principles are the ones who ultimately leave a lasting impact, becoming the subject of discussions related to their deeds and contributions.

Kailash Kher's insightful comments shed light on the complex interplay between controversies, diverse perspectives, and the enduring impact of individuals who navigate these challenges with integrity and grace.

News Source: https://filmycharcha.com/entertainment/music/exclusive-kailash-khers-insightful-take-on-controversies-in-the-music-industry/

