K-Pop Ilities Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, ATEEZ & Cha Eun Woo Caught Drinking And Partying With Female Influencers? Viral Photos Claim This

From left: ENHYPEN and ATEEZ | Instagram

The glittering world of K-pop is once again under fire as a new wave of controversy takes over fandom and social media platforms. Allegations have surfaced suggesting that some of the industry’s most prominent male idols have been involved in secret parties, drinking, and socialising with female influencers. The accusations began with members of THE BOYZ and have now expanded to include artists from Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, ASTRO, and ATEEZ.

The controversy escalated when anonymous chat screenshots were posted on Threads between June 10 and 11. These chats allegedly reveal private conversations between female influencers recalling their experiences partying with top idols from the K-pop world.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and MJ named in chat logs

Two members of ASTRO, Cha Eun Woo and MJ, were prominently mentioned. In a message that has gone viral, one user expressed, "Even ASTRO was there. MJ was f*cking handsome. We really had so much fun. He's so good at drinking. But anyway, it's Cha Eunwoo for me."

The message suggests that both idols were present at a gathering that involved drinking and socialising with female influencers.

Image courtesy: @also_q_q.swibkkkkk/Threads

ATEEZ’s Mingi allegedly hid his identity

Another user recounted an encounter with ATEEZ's Mingi, claiming he presented himself as a director from a skincare clinic, hiding his identity as a K-pop idol.

"But I really had no clue who he was then, but he was ATEEZ's Mingi. No wonder everyone kept calling him Mingi, but I just thought he was really a director," the chat stated, as reported by Koreboo.

Image courtesy: @also_q_q.swibkkkkk/Threads

ENHYPEN and Stray Kids also mentioned

The chat logs also dragged in members of ENHYPEN and Stray Kids. One user wrote about a lengthy gathering with artists from multiple boy bands:

"It was legendarily fun. I wanna KMS. Sigh."

Another message added fuel to the fire with fan-gushing enthusiasm: "It was a meeting of f*cking handsome people. ENHYPEN and Stray Kids. They're really so handsome. My heart was fluttering. I'm sorry, but I was happy the entire day."

Image courtesy: @also_q_q.swibkkkkk/Threads

Read Also Chinese Woman Arrested For Breaking Into Jungkook's Seoul House Days After His Military Discharge

While none of the claims have been verified and the identities of the people sharing these chats remain anonymous, the allegations have created a ripple effect across fandoms. The supposed involvement of top-tier K-pop idols has stirred debate over privacy, professionalism, and the pressures placed on celebrities in South Korea.

As of now, no official statements have been made by the agencies of the artists mentioned.