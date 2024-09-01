 Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty Wear Veshti While Seeking Blessings At Kollur Mookambika Temple In Udupi (PHOTO)
Jr. NTR surprised his mother, Shalini, with a special visit to her hometown, Kundapura in Karnataka, ahead of her birthday on September 2.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
Jr NTR recently surprised his mother, Shalini, with a special visit to her hometown, Kundapura in Karnataka, ahead of her birthday on September 2, 2024. He was also accompanied by Kannada director Prashanth Neel and actor Rishab Shetty.

On Sunday, September 1, Jr NTR and Rishab visited Kolluru Shri Mookambika Devi Temple in Udipi, Karnataka, with their families to seek blessings. The actors were seen donning veshti, traditional South Indian attire, as they held the puja thaali in their hands.

Check out the photos:

Earlier, Jr NTR shared photos with his mother, Rishan and Prashanth on his social media and wrote, "My mother’s forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her."

"Thanks to @VKiragandur sir and my dearest friend Prashanth Neel for joining me and making this possible. A special thanks to my dear friend @rishabshettyofficial, whose presence and support made this moment incredibly special," he added.

Take a look:

Rishab also shared photos with the caption, "In the abode of Sri Krishna (folded hands emoji),” with the hashtags “#Udupi #udupisrikrishna."

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen next in Devara: Part 1 alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will hit theatres on September 27.

Rishab, on the other hand, is currently filming for the prequel for Kantara, titled Kantara: Chapter 1.

