John Abraham reveals that Karan Johar had a very vocal say about his iconic 'Dostana' shorts

Bollywood’s muscle hunk John Abraham may have been on a patriotic frenzy with his recent films, but fans will never get over his butt show in Karan Johar’s film Dostana. In a recent Twitter banter, John replied to one of his fans, revealing some interesting details behind the scenes.

A user tweeted that they assumed John to be a burly, 19th century farmer with a massive beard, to which a fan replied saying, “I would highly recommend googling “John Abraham lime green shorts” and rectifying how deeply wrong this perception is”

The Batla House actor noticed this and quickly replied to the thread by writing, “They’re actually yellow. I wanted black, but @karanjohar insisted on yellow.” Now that is a winner because, the scene has been locked down in history making John as desirable man for many.