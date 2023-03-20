‘Jo aap mein hai woh…’ : When Salman Khan gave a savage reply to the reporter asking him for the qualities in a wife

Salman Khan | Photo from Instagram

Superstar Salman Khan has never expressed his desire to marry, and it has always been a topic of curiosity. The endless debate about his marriage has often ended up becoming a slight controversy. However, fans of the actor feel bad for him and want their beloved actor to find a loving partner.

In an old throwback video, Bhaijaan spilled the beans about the type of girl he would never like to marry.

In the video, you will witness the actor giving a befitting response to the journalist who asked about his perfect match. His savage reply to the media won many hearts.

What’s in the video?

The incident happened during the promotion of his 2015 film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He was quizzed about the qualities he would like to see in a girl to get into an arranged marriage.

To this he laughed, clapped, and replied, "Woh sabhi qualities, jo aap mein hain, woh nahi honi chahiye." This actually stung the media personnel’s mouth and impressed his fans.

Check out the video here:

Fans‘ reaction to the clip

This video, which was posted last month on the actor’s fan page, got crazy responses from the users.

One user wrote, "Sigman Khan." Another commented, "Karwa li beizati didi ne."

A third user wrote, "Puche ne ko kisne bola tha didi?"

A fourth user wrote, "Salman Khan doesn’t choose savagery. Savageness chooses Salman Khan."

Talking about the actor, he is all set to release his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, on Eid 2023.