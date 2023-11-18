 Jhimma 2 Is The Most Awaited Marathi Films This Year
Jhimma 2 Is The Most Awaited Marathi Films This Year

The cast of the film recently visited The Free Press Journal/Navshakti office in Mumbai to promote the film.

Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
article-image
It is co-backed by Jio Studios, Aanand L Rai and Chalchitra Mandali, is directed by Hemant Dhome, and features Suhas Joshi, Nirmitee Sawant, Suchitra Bandekar, Kshitee Jog, Sayali Sanjeev, Rinku Rajguru, Shivani Surve and Siddharth Chandekar.

The cast of the film recently visited The Free Press Journal/Navshakti office in Mumbai to promote the film. The film is about individuality, love and bonding, which the ladies of the film will ably bring forth for the viewers. The film is slated to release on 24 November, 2023.

article-image

