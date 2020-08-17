Jennifer Hudson pays tributes to Aretha Franklin on her 2nd death anniversary

Actor Jennifer Hudson remembered Aretha Franklin on the R&B legend's second death anniversary.

The Oscar winner, who is set to play Franklin in her upcoming biopic "Respect", shared a black-and-white picture of the late singer on Instagram on Sunday.

"Something tells me that you are walking around heaven singing all day. I know you got your mansion, far more than just standing room! Singing in the heavenly choir. Still can't believe we lost you 2 years ago today," Hudson, 38, said.

"I truly miss hearing from you," the actor added.

Franklin passed away on August 16, 2018 at the age of 76.

"Respect", slated to be released in 2021, is directed by Tony-nominee Liesl Tommy from a screenplay by Tracey Scott Wilson.

The film also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J Blige.