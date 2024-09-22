Jayam Ravi Reveals He Sent Two Legal Notices To Ex-Wife Aarti: 'Was Forced To Announce Divorce Publicly Because...'

Ponniyin Selvan actor Jayam Ravi, recently announced his divorce from Aarti after 15 years of marriage. A few days later, Aarti claimed that the divorce announcement was made 'without her knowledge or consent' stating that she felt 'blindsided' by the decision. In response, the actor stated that both families had a discussion about the divorce together.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Jayam said that he was forced to announce the divorce publicly due to numerous rumours about their separation, emphasising that he felt answerable to his fans. "I sent Aarti two legal notices in the months before September 9, and she didn’t respond to either one of them. When everyone was talking about it in the media, how could I just sit quietly? I had already started legal proceedings and felt it needed to be addressed," he added.

Further, Jayam added, "Both our families and she and I had a discussion about this together. Then they gave us space and she and I had a separate conversation and I told her clearly this is what I wanted. So, she was and her family were completely aware of this. After that, Aarti’s father and I had a conversation about this matter. How can they claim otherwise?"

The actor revealed that he left the house a few months ago with nothing but a car. Jayam said that he moved to Mumbai but keeps coming to Chennai often.

The couple tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed their sons, Aarav Ravi and Ayaan Ravi.

Recently, it was reports that Jayam was having an affair with singer Kenishaa Francis. Reacting to the reports, he spoke to the media outside Sathyam theatre in Chennai, stating, "Live and let live. Don't drag anyone's name into this. People are saying random things. Don’t indulge in such acts. Let your personal life be personal. Kenishaa is a person who sang in 600 stage shows. She came up in life with her hard work. She is a healer who saved many lives. She is a licenced psychologist. Please don’t involve her in this."