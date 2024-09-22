 Jayam Ravi Reveals He Sent Two Legal Notices To Ex-Wife Aarti: 'Was Forced To Announce Divorce Publicly Because...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJayam Ravi Reveals He Sent Two Legal Notices To Ex-Wife Aarti: 'Was Forced To Announce Divorce Publicly Because...'

Jayam Ravi Reveals He Sent Two Legal Notices To Ex-Wife Aarti: 'Was Forced To Announce Divorce Publicly Because...'

Jayam Ravi's ex-wife Aarti claimed that the divorce announcement was made 'without her knowledge or consent' stating that she felt 'blindsided' by the decision.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
article-image

Ponniyin Selvan actor Jayam Ravi, recently announced his divorce from Aarti after 15 years of marriage. A few days later, Aarti claimed that the divorce announcement was made 'without her knowledge or consent' stating that she felt 'blindsided' by the decision. In response, the actor stated that both families had a discussion about the divorce together.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Jayam said that he was forced to announce the divorce publicly due to numerous rumours about their separation, emphasising that he felt answerable to his fans. "I sent Aarti two legal notices in the months before September 9, and she didn’t respond to either one of them. When everyone was talking about it in the media, how could I just sit quietly? I had already started legal proceedings and felt it needed to be addressed," he added.

Read Also
Tamil Actor Jayam Ravi Announces Separation From Wife Aarti After 15 Years Of Marriage, Requests...
article-image

Further, Jayam added, "Both our families and she and I had a discussion about this together. Then they gave us space and she and I had a separate conversation and I told her clearly this is what I wanted. So, she was and her family were completely aware of this. After that, Aarti’s father and I had a conversation about this matter. How can they claim otherwise?"

Read Also
Jayam Ravi's Wife Aarti Claims Divorce Was Announced Without Her Consent: 'I Was Shocked, Decision...
article-image

The actor revealed that he left the house a few months ago with nothing but a car. Jayam said that he moved to Mumbai but keeps coming to Chennai often.

FPJ Shorts
Jayam Ravi Reveals He Sent Two Legal Notices To Ex-Wife Aarti: 'Was Forced To Announce Divorce Publicly Because...'
Jayam Ravi Reveals He Sent Two Legal Notices To Ex-Wife Aarti: 'Was Forced To Announce Divorce Publicly Because...'
UAE To Celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day On September 23
UAE To Celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day On September 23
XAT 2025 Mock Test Starts Soon: Don’t Miss This Opportunity To Prepare Yourself For Success
XAT 2025 Mock Test Starts Soon: Don’t Miss This Opportunity To Prepare Yourself For Success
Hidden Cancer Risk In Your Genes? Here's What The New Study Reveals
Hidden Cancer Risk In Your Genes? Here's What The New Study Reveals

The couple tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed their sons, Aarav Ravi and Ayaan Ravi.

Read Also
Who is Kenishaa Francis? All You Need To Know About The Singer & Jayam Ravi's Rumoured Girlfriend
article-image

Recently, it was reports that Jayam was having an affair with singer Kenishaa Francis. Reacting to the reports, he spoke to the media outside Sathyam theatre in Chennai, stating, "Live and let live. Don't drag anyone's name into this. People are saying random things. Don’t indulge in such acts. Let your personal life be personal. Kenishaa is a person who sang in 600 stage shows. She came up in life with her hard work. She is a healer who saved many lives. She is a licenced psychologist. Please don’t involve her in this."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jayam Ravi Reveals He Sent Two Legal Notices To Ex-Wife Aarti: 'Was Forced To Announce Divorce...

Jayam Ravi Reveals He Sent Two Legal Notices To Ex-Wife Aarti: 'Was Forced To Announce Divorce...

'It Will Cost You Big Time': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray WARNS Maharashtra Theatre Owners Against...

'It Will Cost You Big Time': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray WARNS Maharashtra Theatre Owners Against...

Coldplay India Tour 2025: Band Adds 3rd Show In Mumbai Amid Ticket Chaos, Here's When & Where To...

Coldplay India Tour 2025: Band Adds 3rd Show In Mumbai Amid Ticket Chaos, Here's When & Where To...

Coldplay Mumbai Concert Tickets Get Sold Out For Whopping ₹12 Lakh On Resale Website

Coldplay Mumbai Concert Tickets Get Sold Out For Whopping ₹12 Lakh On Resale Website

Coldplay India Tour 2025: Missed Out On Mumbai Concert Passes? Here's Your Second Chance With...

Coldplay India Tour 2025: Missed Out On Mumbai Concert Passes? Here's Your Second Chance With...