 Tamil Actor Jayam Ravi Announces Separation From Wife Aarti After 15 Years Of Marriage, Requests Privacy
Jayam Ravi tied the knot to Aarti, daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, in 2009.

Updated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image

Renowned Tamil actor Jayam Ravi announced his separation from wife Aarti Ravi on Monday, September 9, 2024. The Ponniyin Selvan took to his social media handle and shared an official statement. He also requested for 'privacy' and asked to refrain from making any 'assumptions or rumours.'

His statement read, "Life is a journey filled with various chapters, each presenting its own opportunities and challenges. As many of you have followed my journey both on and off screen with utmost love and support, I have always strived to be as transparent and honest with my Fans and the Media as much as possible. It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you."

Sharing the statement, Jayam wrote, "Grateful for your love and understanding."

Check it out:

article-image

Further, he added that the decision of their separation of taken after 'much thought, reflections.

"In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumors or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private."

"My priority has always remained the same to continue bringing joy and entertainment through my films to my dearest audience. I am still and will always be your Jayam Ravi - who is cherished by all of you throughout my career and as an actor who is dedicated to my craft and commitment to showcase the best of my talent. Your constant support means the world to me and I arn grateful for the love you have showered on me over the years. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Jayam and Aarti have two sons: Aarav and Ayaan. The couple tied the knot in 2009.

article-image

Earlier this year, rumours of trouble in their marriage surfaced when Aarti deleted all photos of Jayam Ravi from her official Instagram page.

