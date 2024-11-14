Jaya Bachchan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Wamiqa Gabbi Commence Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling Shoot In Goa

Filmmaker Vikas Bal, best known for making films 'Queen' and 'Super 30', is currently working on his new project titled 'Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling'. The film stars veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The shooting for the project has already kick-started.

On Thursday (November 14), the makers shared the first official posters of the film. In the image. We can see Jaya Bachchan in rock n roll mood as she seems to be a part of a music band with Wamiqa and Siddhant.

'Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling' will hit the theatres in 2025.

Sharing the first look on social media, the makers wrote, "Unlocking Love and Laughter, 'Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling' hitting screens in 2025! Are you ready to turn the key?" The announcement left many moviegoers excited.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "this looks fun." "Let's goooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!," a netizen wrote.

Presented by Tips Films Ltd, Baweja Studios Ltd, and Jumping Tomato Studios, Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling is a Good Co. production, directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Harman Baweja, Rohandeep Singh, Viraj Sawant, and Ramesh Pulapaka, the film will be released next year.

Recently, from Goa, Wamiqa gave a sneak peek into her BTS diaries from the shoot of 'Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling'.

Wamiqa took to Instagram Story and shared a picture from the dressing room." #Day 1 #NewBeginnings #Goa," she captioned the post.

Details regarding the film's plot have not been disclosed yet.

PRINT-113

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Wamiqa will also be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in 'Baby John'.

A few days ago, the makers of Baby John gave audience a glimpse of the film. The clip paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones. Dhawan plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on.

In a powerful scene, he declares, "Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehali baar aaya hu"(Many might have come before me, but I have come here for the first time)", setting the tone for his heroic journey.

The teaser also introduces Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and features veteran actor Jackie Shroff in a brief yet impactful role as the antagonist.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed)