Javier Bardem in talks to play King Triton in 'Little Mermaid' live-action

Los Angeles: Javier Bardem is in negotiations to essay the role of King Triton in Disney's upcoming live-action version of "The Little Mermaid".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner will play father to Halle Bailey's mermaid Ariel in the Rob Marshall directorial.

The news comes a day after reports started doing the rounds that singer-actor Harry Styles might play Prince Eric opposite Bailey.

Melissa McCarthy's name is already being considered to play the antagonist, sea witch Ursula. Also in negotiations to feature in the film are Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay, who will lend their voices to seasgull Scuttle and guppy Flounder, respectively.

Casting for include Sebastian the crab and Ariel's mother is yet to be revealed.

Marshall is directing the film from a script by David Magee. The film is expected to release in 2021.