Janhvi Kapoor's Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Poses With Family At Anshula Kapoor's Wedding; Akshaye Khanna Makes Rare Appearance - View Pics

Anshula Kapoor Wedding Pictures | Instagram

Anshula Kapoor got married to Rohan Thakkar on July 6, 2026, and on July 7, a wedding reception was held in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Anshula's father and film producer Boney Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures from the wedding, and a few pictures grabbed our attention.

Shikhar Pahariya In Family Picture

In one of the pictures, we can see that Boney is posing with all his kids, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula. But even Janhvi's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, is a part of the photo. We wonder if we will get to hear wedding bells soon!

Instagram: Boney Kapoor

Akshaye Khanna's Rare Appearance

Another picture that grabbed our attention was of Akshaye Khanna. The Dhurandhar actor is hardly seen at any such film functions, so it was surely quite surprising to see him at Anshula's wedding.

Instagram: Boney Kapoor

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's First Event As Husband-Wife

Aamir and Gauri got married on July 5, 2026, and the first event that they attended as husband and wife was Anshula's wedding. The couple is seen posing with the bride and groom, along with Boney and others.

Instagram: Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor Shares Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Pictures

While sharing the pictures, Boney captioned the post, "Watching my genius beta Anshula getting married to Rohan is a memory I'll carry forever (sic)." Check out the pictures below...

PM Modi's Wedding Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to the wedding, and even though he didn't attend it, the PM sent a letter to the couple. Boney had posted the letter on Instagram and thanked PM Modi.

He wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude to our inspirational and Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi @narendramodi ji, for your warmest wishes and altruistic blessings to Anshula and Rohan on their auspicious wedding. Your benevolent blessings have made this joyous occasion even more memorable for the couple and the entire Kapoor family. 🙏🙇🏻‍♂️ We are overwhelmed with gratitude and touched by your kindness and very humbly thank you for your personal affectionate blessings, Sir (sic)."