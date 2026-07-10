'We Are Overwhelmed': Boney Kapoor Shares PM Modi's Special Letter After Daughter Anshula Kapoor's Wedding With Rohan Thakkar

Boney Kapoor Shares PM Modi's Letter For Anshula Kapoor After Wedding | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his special wishes and blessings for his daughter Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar following their wedding on July 6 in Mumbai. PM Modi had sent the congratulatory letter on July 3, and Boney shared a glimpse of the message on social media, thanking him for his warm greetings and personal blessings for the newly married couple.

Boney Kapoor Shares PM Modi's Letter For Anshula Kapoor After Wedding

In his note, Boney wrote on Friday, July 10, "Heartfelt gratitude to our inspirational and Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, for your warmest wishes and altruistic blessings to Anshula and Rohan on their auspicious wedding." He added that the Prime Minister's blessings made the joyous occasion even more memorable for the couple and the entire Kapoor family.

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Expressing his appreciation, Boney further wrote, "We are overwhelmed with gratitude and touched by your kindness and very humbly thank you for your personal affectionate blessings, Sir."

PM Modi Sends Wedding Wishes To Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar

The letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anshula and Rohan as they began their journey of love, trust, and togetherness. Concluding his message, PM Modi extended his warmest greetings and best wishes to the Kapoor family on the special occasion.

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, recently tied the knot with Rohan Thakkar in the presence of family and close friends.

Anshula's wedding celebrations began on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan's family.

Anshula and Rohan met on a dating app. Last July, Rohan proposed to his ladylove in the picturesque setting of Central Park in New York City.