Janhvi Kapoor & Shikhar Pahariya To Marry In Traditional Ceremony In Jamnagar After Years Of Dating? Boney Kapoor Breaks Silence

Boney Kapoor reacts to Janhvi Kapoor's wedding rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor has been in a steady relationship with Shikhar Pahariya for several years now. The couple has never shied away from expressing their affection publicly, often being spotted together during temple visits, cosy dinner outings, and industry events. Their social media presence, filled with warm and candid moments, has only fuelled buzz around their relationship.

Janhvi Kapoor & Shikhar Pahariya To Tie The Knot?

Recently, speculation emerged that Janhvi and Shikhar might be planning to take the next step. Reports claimed the couple was considering a traditional wedding later this year, possibly between September and October, with Jamnagar being discussed as a potential venue. The rumours quickly gained traction across entertainment portals and social media, sparking excitement among fans.

Boney Kapoor Reacts

However, putting all the speculation to rest, Janhvi’s father, Boney Kapoor, dismissed the claims. Speaking to ETimes, he said, “No, this is not true,” effectively shutting down the ongoing wedding buzz for now.

Janhvi had also subtly confirmed their romance last year when she wore a customised 'Shiku' necklace, her nickname for Shikhar, at the screening of Maidaan in 2024. The gesture quickly caught fans’ attention and was widely seen as her way of making the relationship official without a formal announcement.

About Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya Relationship

Janhvi and Shikhar were childhood friends whose bond eventually blossomed into a relationship. Rumours about their relationship first surfaced in 2016, though neither confirmed nor denied them.

According to reports, the two parted ways shortly after Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018, something she later hinted at during an appearance on Koffee With Karan. However, the couple reportedly reunited in 2022 and have been going strong since, often making joint public appearances.

Shikhar also seems to share a strong bond with Janhvi's family and is often seen at their family gatherings and celebrations.