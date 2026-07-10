Ikka Review: A Caricaturish Sunny Deol, While Tillotama Shome Is The Spark Who Adopts His Dhai Kilo Ka Haath

Ikka Review |

Director: Siddharth P Malhotra

Cast: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza,

Where: Netflix

Rating: 2.5 Stars

Ikka is about Arjun Mehra (Sunny Deol), a principled ace lawyer known in the legal community as "Ikka" for his impeccable courtroom record. Arjun is forced to defend Shauryaman Gaur (Akshaye Khanna), a murder suspect, while the victim is represented by Tilottama Shome.

Director Siddharth P Malhotra brings his extensive experience in the medical drama space to infuse a hospital centric elements into the movie too, an angle which is pivotal to the story.

Actors Performances

Sunny Deol in the beginning seemed caricaturish, with his hand movements seeming a bit overstated. But at the same time, when he does rarely lose his cool in this movie and does the occasional table thump is also what we look forward to in every movie of his. Akshaye Khanna has a solid entry, though a bit later once again it seems as if the spirit of that famous mimicry artist who copies him on Instagram has gotten into him.

The real acting here is done by Tillotama Shome, while Akshay brings the drama. Oscillating between love for her child and moral dilemmas, Dia Mirza was an apt choice. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor delivers in her cameo. And what a surprise it was to see Madhuri Bhatia in the role of a forensic specialist, also believe it or not, she's 95 years old.

The music was spot on during certain turning-point moments.

FPJ Verdict

Before giving out a verdict, the one line i must mention that stood out is when Sunny says, 'Doctor's ki handwriting to samajh nahi aati, aajmukhei uski baatein bhi samajh nahi arahi thi'.

If you're expecting a Damini-like experience this isn't it, but it has its moments.