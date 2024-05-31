Janhvi Kapoor SLAMS Troll Who Mocked Her Shoulder Injury: 'Mazak Udane Se Pehle...'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy with the promotions of her latest film Mr & Mrs Mahi, hit back at a social media user who mocked her for her shoulder injury. Recently, the actress shared a post on her official Instagram account and opened up about the injuries she suffered during the shoot of the film. For those unversed, Janhvi will be seen as a cricketer in the film for which she underwent intense training.

Janhvi posted a behind-the-scenes video showcasing her dedication to practice sessions despite her injuries. In the video, the actress is seen training with a tennis ball while her shoulders are bandaged.

Soon after she shared the post, a troll mocked her for getting injured by tennis balls. However, Janhvi was in no mood to ignore the troll's comment and decided to give a befitting reply.

"Tennis ball me v injury hone laga," the user commented. To this, Janhvi replied, "Injury season was due to ball, after injury had to play with tennis ball. If yo watch the bandages, you will understand all these videos are after injuries." In another comment, she mentioned, "Mazak udane se pehle agar video theek de dekh le te toh shayad main bhi aapke joke pe hasti."

The troll was also quick to apologise to Janhvi and the actress replied with a red heart emoji.

Earlier, Janhvi had said she trained for nearly two years for Mr & Mrs Mahi. "I started training during Mili. Sharan Sharma (director)is honest with what he does and he wanted me to be a cricketer. He didn't want to do any kind of cheating or use VFX. I was even injured a few times, my shoulders were dislocated but all the credit goes to Sharan and my coaches. There were times I used to feel that I should give up, my body also gave up but they always supported and helped me. I used to get angry and irritated at times, I even fought with them. But eventually, I understood their vision," the actress said.

Both Janhvi and RajKummar will be seen playing the roles of cricketers and the story of the film will revolve around their imperfectly perfect partnership. The film released in theatres on May 31.