Jane's Addiction Cancels North American Tour After Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro’s Onstage Fight

Jane's Addiction has cancelled all remaining dates of their North American tour following an onstage confrontation between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.

The incident, which took place during a performance in Boston last week, quickly escalated into a physical altercation involving all four band members, bringing the show to a sudden end, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Taking to it's official Instagram account on Monday, the band released a statement explaining the decision to cancel the rest of the tour, including a planned Sunday show in Connecticut. "To all the fans, the band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour," the statement posted on social media reads.

Jane's Addiction, which includes members Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery, first gained fame in the 1990s as pioneers of the alternative rock scene. The band, which formed in Los Angeles in 1985, has reunited several times with different lineups since breaking up in 1991.

Their current 2024 tour marked the first time all four original members had performed together in 14 years, but it has now been cut short after just 22 shows. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Boston altercation reportedly began when Farrell, appearing frustrated, approached Navarro while he was playing a solo during their song "Ocean Size" from their 1988 album Nothing's Shocking. The situation escalated further when Avery put Farrell in a headlock and punched him multiple times.

Following the incident, Navarro also released a statement on behalf of himself, Avery, and Perkins. "Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current U.S. tour. Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs."

Navarro also expressed disappointment to the fans. "We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets," he continued. "We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis. Our hearts are broken." Earlier on Monday, Farrell issued a public apology, acknowledging his actions in Boston.

"This weekend has been incredibly difficult, and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologise to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family, and friends for my actions during Friday's show," he wrote. "Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behaviour, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation." Farrell's wife, Etty Lau Farrell, also commented on the incident, sharing details on Instagram.

She praised Navarro but criticised Avery, stating that her husband has been battling mental health issues for many years. "Perry's frustration had been mounting, night after night; he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band," she wrote.

"Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. But when the audience in the first row started complaining up to Perry, cussing at him that the band was playing too loud and that they couldn't hear him, Perry lost it." Fans who purchased tickets for the cancelled tour dates will receive refunds at their point of purchase, as per The Hollywood Reporter.