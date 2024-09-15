Perry Farrell Punches Guitarist Dave Navarro Onstage, Ends Jane’s Addiction Concert (VIDEO)

Jane’s Addiction Concert |

At a Jane’s Addiction concert in Boston on Friday (September 13), the band members had a tiff onstage. A video of the concert surfaced on the internet shows lead singer Perry Farrell punching guitarist Dave Navarro during a heated argument. In the clip, Perry, 65, charged at Navarro, 57, who tried to block him by placing his hands on Farrell's chest.

During the fight, Farrell yelled at Navarro before hitting him. The security quickly intervened and stopped Farrell from attacking further and holding him down. On the other hand, the guitarist tried to defend himself.

Take a look at the video here:

Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau, took to Instagram and shared the video of the entire incident from the concern and defended the incident with a note she wrote, "Rather than speculating, I thought to post a first-person account of what happened on stage with Jane’s Addiction last night at the Lender Pavilion in Boston."

She further added, "Clearly there had been a lot of tension and animosity between the members. The magic that made the band so dynamic. Well, the dynamite was lit. Perry got up in Dave’s face and body-checked him."

She also expressed the fact on why he was frustrated and had been mounting. "He felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band. Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn’t hear him, Perry lost it," she added.

Furthermore, clarifying how it all began, Etty expressed that Perry could not hear the stage volume as it was so loud. He wasn’t singing and was screaming just to be heard. She added that Eric won the fight and wrote, "While Dave was keeping Perry at arm’s length to de-escalate the situation. Dan rushed over to de-escalate as well by holding Perry back. Dave walked away to take his guitar off."

"Eric walked up to Perry, upstage, in the dark, behind Dan, put Perry in a headlock and punched him in the stomach three times. Kevin, crewmember with a long hair with long hair pulled Eric away. Then Eric nonchalantly walked off to the front of the stage to apologize to the audience for the show ending early," she added.

The singer's wife concluded her note with the aftermath of the concert and stated that the guitarist looked handsome and cool in the middle of a fight and his husband Perry was a crazed beast for the next half an hour. She also stated that he had a breakdown and cried.

"Eric, well, he either didn’t understand what descalation meant or took advantage of the situation and got in a few cheap shots on Perry," she wrote.