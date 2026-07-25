Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: After A Huge Drop On Friday, Will Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Show A Jump On Saturday?

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection | YouTube

Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan was released in theatres on Thursday, July 23, 2026. The movie was slated to release in January but was postponed. The H. Vinoth directorial took a good start at the box office by collecting Rs. 42.70 crore net in India.

However, on its second day, the movie showed a huge drop and earned Rs. 21.15 crore net. Well, as Jana Nayagan was released on a Thursday, the Friday drop was expected. But now, all eyes are on the film's weekend collection.

As per early estimates, it looks like on Saturday, the movie will show a jump at the box office and collect around Rs. 25-30 crore. However, if the footfalls in the late evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more as well. But for now, we can expect Jana Nayagan to collect around Rs. 90 crore net in India in three days.

Jana Nayagan Worldwide Gross Collection

When it comes to the worldwide gross collection, the movie has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark. Jana Nayagan, in two days, collected Rs. 112.50 crore gross worldwide.

Jana Nayagan Budget

According to reports, Jana Nayagan is made on a budget of Rs. 300-500 crore. So, the movie surely needs to show a good jump during the weekend and also perform well on weekdays.

Jana Nayagan Review

Jana Nayagan has received mixed reviews from netizens. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Jana Nayagan has moments that will keep you hooked to the screen. Thalapathy Vijay's swag, Anirudh's music, and the relatable political angle make this H. Vinoth directorial a decent watch. Also, if you are a Vijay fan, it is an emotional moment for you, so book the tickets now!"