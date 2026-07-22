Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Report: Vijay Starrer Sells More Than 7 Lakh Tickets; Grosses Over ₹20 Crore For Its First Day

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Report | YouTube

Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final film is all set to release on July 23, 2026. The movie is hitting the big screen after getting delayed for around seven months. Vijay's fans have been eagerly waiting for the film, and a few days ago, the advance booking was opened.

Till now, according to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has sold more than 7 lakh tickets for its first day. The movie has collected Rs. 17.27 crore gross without block seats, and with block seats, the pre-release collection is Rs. 23.16 crore gross.

Jana Nayaran To Be Released In Multiple Languages

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil film, but it will be dubbed and released in Hindi and Telugu as well. Till now, the Tamil version has sold over 7.4 lakh tickets. Meanwhile, the Telugu and Hindi versions have sold over 13K and 2K tickets respectively.

Will Jana Nayagan Beat Leo?

Vijay's biggest opening till now has been Leo, which was released in 2023. The movie, which also starred Trisha in the lead role, had minted Rs. 64.80 crore.

For now, it looks like Jana Nayagan might not beat Leo on its first day. However, it all depends on on-the-spot bookings as well.

Jana Nayagan Release Date Controversy

Jana Nayagan was supposed to release on January 9, 2026. However, the film didn't receive a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. So, it was delayed.

The makers went to court and fought a legal battle against the board. However, they later withdrew the case, and Jana Nayagan was submitted to the Revising Committee. The film was certified with an 'A' rating earlier this month, after a few cuts and modifications.

It is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about films of the year. So, let's wait and watch how the movie turns out to be.