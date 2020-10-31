'James Bond Never Dies...': Twitter mourn Oscar award winner Sean Connery's demise

Legendary British star Sean Connery, who epitomised author Ian Fleming's suave 007 agent in seven James Bond movies, has died. He was 90.

The news of the actor's death was shared by the BBC.

In a career, spanning several decades, the British star featured in many critically-acclaimed and commercial blockbusters such as "The Hunt for Red October", "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade", "Murder on the Orient Express" and "The Rock".

He first played the role of James Bond in 1962's "Dr No", which he followed up with "From Russia with Love" (1963), "Goldfinger" (1964), "Thunderball" (1965), "You Only Live Twice"(1967), "Diamonds Are Forever" (1971) and "Never Say Never Again"(1983).

Connery won an Oscar for supporting actor for his turn as a tough Irish cop in Brian De Palma's 1987 "The Untouchables".

After the news of his death broke, his fans took to Twitter to offer tributes and condolences to the man who played the role of first James Bond.

A Twitter user said, "This is so heartbreaking... Sir Sean Connery, one of my childhood favourite actors has passed away. He was an amazing actor & amongst his many iconic roles, he was indeed, the best James Bond EVER!! May his soul rest in peace.."

Another user said, "The original Scots working-class artistic/autodidact hero. Undeniably a burning Scottish presence in global culture, so powerful that he became an icon, no matter the story. Also an undeniable sexist (and of his time). But very sad he won’t see Indy. RIP #SeanConnery"