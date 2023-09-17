Jaideep Ahlawat Says Aamir Khan Called Him After Paatal Lok's Release: 'Thought It Was A Prank' | Photo Via Instagram

Jaideep Ahlawat is gearing up for the release of Jaane Jaan, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma in the lead. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it is slated to premiere on September 21, 2023, on Netflix.

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Jaideep revealed that he thought it was a prank when he received a call from Aamir Khan after the release of his hit web series, Paatal Lok. The actor said that a week after the show's release, he was on a video call with his actor friends when he suddenly got a notification that read, "Hi, this is Aamir Khan. Please let me know whenever you are free. I will call."

Further, Jaideep said that he told his wife about the text, "Ye sahi nahi ho sakta (this can’t be true)" and thought it was a prank. Later, he replied, and Aamir called him. The actor said that when he heard Khan's voice, he was sure that it was his. Later, Aamir told Jaideep, "Can we talk on a video call?" and the duo's conversation lasted for more than 30 minutes.

Jaideep said Aamir asked him about his acting process. To this, Ahlawat said, "You are asking me about my process? You are the master of this, of preparing for a character, starting from the look of the character." He added, "He was so genuine and sweet."

The Action Hero actor stated that when Paatal Lok was released, 48 hours later, his phone started hanging. "I cried every single day multiple times because of the phone calls and responses," said Jaideep.

