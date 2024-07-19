Jai Santoshi Maa Producer Dada Satram Rohra Passes Away At 85

Satram Rohra | Twitter

Veteran singer and film producer Dada Satram Rohra passed away at the age of 85. He is known for producing the 1975 film Jai Santoshi Maa. Radio Sindhi's Instagram page shared the news of his sad demise and wrote an official note stating, “We are deeply saddened to share that the Famous Singer & Film Producer Dada Satram Rohra passed away on 18th July 2024. May Almighty rest his noble soul in peace and give strength to his family in this difficult time. Dada Satram Rohra gave so many superhit songs along with famous singers like Dada Ram Panjwani, Bhagwanti Navani, Kamla Keswani and many more."

Adding to the note they wrote, “He produced the blockbuster Sindhi movie “Hal Ta Bhaji Haloon” and Hindi Movie “Jai Santoshi Maa”. He is the only one who could convince Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar to sing a Sindhi song. Dada Satram Rohra’s demise is a great loss for the Sindhi Community and the void can not be filled by anyone.”

JAI SANTOSHI MAA released today in 1975



One of highest grossers ever - “people traveled miles in bullock carts to watch this film, threw flowers/coins on screen, some left footwear outside the theatre & small cinema hall owners even kept a donation box to earn money” pic.twitter.com/3ZMpo1Kd1b — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) May 30, 2022

Born in a Sindhi family on June 16, 1939, Satram Rohra made a name for himself in the industry as a producer and singer. His debut produced film was 1966 Shera Daku, followed by Rocky Mera Naam in 1973. He also gave a blockbuster by producing Jai Santoshi Maa. He was also known for making films such as Nawab Sahib, Ghar Ki Laj, Karan, and Jai Kaali, starring Jeetendra and Hema Malini.

Apart from being a film producer, he was also a singer. He sang some Sindhi tracks such as Jhulelal, Hal Ta Bhaji Halu, Shal Dhyar Na Jaman, Ladli, and more.

All About Jai Santoshi Maa

Jai Santoshi Maa was a devotional film, directed by Vijay Sharma and written by R. Priyadarshi. The film starred Kanal Kaushal, Ashish Kumar, Rajnibala, Bharat Bhushan, Anita Guha, Bela Bose and many more in pivotal roles. It was released in Hindi on 30 May 1975 and had hit tracks sung by Usha Mangeshkar, and Mahendra Kapoor and Kavi Pradeep.